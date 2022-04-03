4 Bedroom Home in Sullivan - $125,000

Large rooms highlight this four bedroom, two full bath home located near Sullivan's bustling downtown area. Beautiful wood floors in downstairs living, dining, den and two bedrooms that add to the charm of this traditional home. The kitchen has room for a table and plenty of cabinetry. The handy utility room is also located downstairs and the nice two-car garage is accessed off the kitchen. The large corner lot has room to expand if necessary or just enjoy with activities. Inviting front porch for relaxing. The basement can be a safe haven during storms or additional storage. This one has it all and is priced to move.