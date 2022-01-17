5 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $499,900

A True Masterpiece listed in the coveted Deerfield Estates. Not a detail was missed in this well thought out custom built home. The brick exterior is highlighted with strong architecture and eye-catching roof lines. It sits on over an acre of land, back off the road, down a long concrete drive, underneath a mature canopy of trees. The minute you walk through the door you are greeted with space, natural light, and a sense of timeless maturity. A 2-story foyer with a curved staircase takes you upstairs to the 5 bedrooms. All bedrooms are generously sized and well thought out. The master bedroom is a retreat in itself. It offers vaulted ceilings, a separate octagon shaped sitting area/coffee room, as well as a spa-like ensuite. Dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, walk-in tile steam shower, heated tile floors, and one of the biggest closets I may have ever been in! We won't stop there, the first floor is where it all begins. It offers a large dining room with tray ceilings, a formal family room with a gas log fireplace, oversized office with new cabinetry and exterior views, an outstanding Great Room with soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, herringbone fireplace, and a back of the room wet bar to serve and entertain guests. The kitchen is equipped with a large island, spacious breakfast nook, a chef's stairway to the master bedroom, exterior views, and custom wood cabinetry. The deck lines the back of your home giving you expansive views of your wooded lot and the frequently visiting wildlife. The home is conveniently located near the University and Reasor Park. Whole roof replaced in 2020 with transferable warranty.