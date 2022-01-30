Don't miss your chance to own a piece of history! This historic home was built in 1864 and previously served as a bed and breakfast for many years. It has been the host to several famous people, including writers. The charm and character in this gorgeous home will blow you away. With 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and multiple living areas, there is no shortage of space. The kitchen has been updated. Out back you will find a lovely garden oasis. Don't miss this beauty!
6 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $189,900
