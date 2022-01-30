 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

6 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $189,900

6 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $189,900

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of history! This historic home was built in 1864 and previously served as a bed and breakfast for many years. It has been the host to several famous people, including writers. The charm and character in this gorgeous home will blow you away. With 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and multiple living areas, there is no shortage of space. The kitchen has been updated. Out back you will find a lovely garden oasis. Don't miss this beauty!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News