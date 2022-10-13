A look at the top Mattoon-Charleston area games in Week 8

After a fun Week 7 with the Coles County Clash, Mattoon and Charleston will turn to playing spoilers, while the Central Illinois Conference features to matchups of playoff contenders, including one that will decide the conference title.

Shelbyville (7-0, 5-0 CIC) at St. Teresa (7-0, 5-0 CIC)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Shelbyville beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley 46-14 in Week 7. St. Teresa defeated Tuscola 38-7.

LAST MEETING: St. Teresa beat Tuscola 28-12 in Week 4 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Shelbyville hosts Central A&M in Week 9. St. Teresa plays at Warrensburg-Latham.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm (QB), Ty Brachbill (WR/CB), Wil Fox (RB/SS), Jude Beals (OLB), Nate Trimble (LB), Brody Hancock (LB). For St. Teresa, Joe Brummer (QB), Royce Harper (RB/LB), Elijah Wills (RB), Brycen Hendrix (WR/DB), Matt Brummer (WR/DB), Bryan Burcham (OL/DB).

NOTES: Shelbyville looks to keep its winning streak going and capture the Central Illinois Conference title against St. T on Friday. The Rams have one undefeated season in program history when they were 8-0-1 in 1957 before the football postseason system was created. Rams running back Wil Fox had four touchdowns and 92 yards last week. Quarterback Brody Boehm only needed to attempt nine passes (for 69 yards) and added a rushing touchdown. ... St. Teresa is going for its third undefeated regular season in the last four years and its third CIC title in the same period. The Bulldogs handled Tuscola comfortably last week and limited the Warriors to 105 yards passing and 120 yards rushing. Royce Harper had 157 yards rushing and Brycen Hendrix added 125 yards. Each had a score and Hendrix had 245 all-purpose yards. The Bulldogs defense have given up five total total touchdowns over seven games.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley (4-3, 2-3 CIC) at Central A&M (5-2, 3-2 CIC)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Sullivan lost to Shelbyville 46-14 in Week 7. Central A&M shutout Meridian 42-0.

LAST MEETING: The teams did not play in 2021 or 2020. Central A&M defeated Sullivan 55-14 in Week 9 of the 2019 season.

NEXT WEEK: Sullivan hosts Clinton in Week 9. Central A&M plays at Shelbyville.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Sullivan, Cooper Christensen (QB/MLB), Kyle Corkill (WR/CB), Aidan Ballinger (WR/FS), Jace Rickey (DE/G), Adan Mills (RB/OLB), Hayden Moody (WR/SS). For Central A&M, Drew Damery (QB), Colby Morrison (RB), Will Thompson (RB), Maddix Plain (WR), Carter Thomas (WR/CB), Hayden Sams (WR), Gabe Delmendo (LB), Kaden Piersall (LB).

NOTES: Sullivan is looking for that all-important fifth win against Central A&M or Clinton in Week 9. Sullivan had its hands full against Shelbyville last week as the Rams limited Sullivan's passing game to just 41 yards. Quarterback Cooper Christensen threw three interceptions but had success on the ground with 127 yards rushing and a touchdown. ... The Raiders are playoff eligible and a sixth win would guarantee their fifth straight playoff appearance. Running back Colby Morrison had 114 yards and two touchdowns against Meridian. Hayden Sams added 80 yards on the ground and a TD. Quarterback Drew Damery was 10-for-15 for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Thomas intercepted two Hawks passes last week.

Mahomet-Seymour (7-0, 5-0 Apollo) at Mattoon (1-6, 1-4 Apollo)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Mahomet beat Taylorville 58-6; Mattoon lost to Charleston 35-14

LAST MEETING: Mahomet won 18-0 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Mahomet travels to Bloomington; Mattoon hosts Marion

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Mahomet, Wyatt Bohm (QB), Luke Johnson (RB), Quinton Johnson (WR), Valient Walsh (WR); For Mattoon, Cale Kimbro (RB/QB), Slater Trier (QB/WR), Taeriek Grace (RB), Owen Hawkins (WR).

Mount Zion (5-2, 4-1 Apollo) at Charleston (2-5, 2-3 Apollo)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Mount Zion lost to Collinsville 34-7; Charleston beat Mattoon 35-14

LAST MEETING: Mount Zion won 32-7 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Mount Zion travels to Breese Mater Dei; Charleston at Salem

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Mount Zion, Makobi Adams (QB), Brayden Trimble (WR), Grant McAtee (WR); For Charleston, Brett Spour (QB), Luke Bonstetter (WR), Langdon King (RB), Jeremiah Hayes (RB).