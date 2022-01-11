Adam Cushing steps down at Eastern Illinois football coach

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's athletic department announced Tuesday head football coach Adam Cushing has resigned after three seasons.

EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael said in a statement Cushing stepped down as the Panthers head coach to pursue other professional opportunities. Cushing was the 25th head coach in EIU history, compiling a 3-26 record, including 1-10 in 2021.

After a stretch of five winning seasons in six years from 2012 to 2017, including three playoff appearances, the Panthers football program has had four straight losing seasons.

“We have a solid foundation of young men in our program who have been doing the right things on and off the field,” said Michael. “The EIU football program has a long, rich tradition and we will bring in a coach that can continue to build upon that success with this group of young men we currently have in the program.”

EIU will conduct a national search with the next recruiting period set to open and spring practice set for late March. The 2022 season opener for the Panthers will be on Sept. 3 at Northern Illinois. The home opener for the next head coach will be on Sept. 10 against Chattanooga.

