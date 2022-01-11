 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Adam Cushing steps down at Eastern Illinois football coach

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's athletic department announced Tuesday head football coach Adam Cushing has resigned after three seasons.

EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael said in a statement Cushing stepped down as the Panthers head coach to pursue other professional opportunities. Cushing was the 25th head coach in EIU history, compiling a 3-26 record, including 1-10 in 2021.

After a stretch of five winning seasons in six years from 2012 to 2017, including three playoff appearances, the Panthers football program has had four straight losing seasons.

Eastern Illinois South Carolina Football

Eastern Illinois head coach Adam Cushing looks on during the first half against South Carolina last season. Cushing stepped down after three seasons at EIU.

“We have a solid foundation of young men in our program who have been doing the right things on and off the field,” said Michael. “The EIU football program has a long, rich tradition and we will bring in a coach that can continue to build upon that success with this group of young men we currently have in the program.”

EIU will conduct a national search with the next recruiting period set to open and spring practice set for late March. The 2022 season opener for the Panthers will be on Sept. 3 at Northern Illinois. The home opener for the next head coach will be on Sept. 10 against Chattanooga.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News