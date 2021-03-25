America’s Corn Belt looks like it’s safe from US-China spat

High-level talks between officials from Beijing and Washington may have broken down into bickering, but American farmers are still selling boatloads of corn to Chinese importers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced almost 4 million metric tons of corn sales to China last week. That's on top of 5 million tons sold in January and February, or more than five times the amount a year earlier.

It just goes to show what some farmers have long been hoping for: When China needs to make big purchases of crops like corn, the country will have little choice but to do business with the U.S.

"As long as the U.S. is the most competitively priced source, trade with China will be outside the noise of politics," Ken Morrison, a St. Louis-based independent commodity trader, said by email.