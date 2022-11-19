Agriculture
Best Ag Equipment Sales
- Niemeyer Kubota Sales - Winner
- Alliance Tractor LLC - Favorite
- AHW LLC - Favorite
Best Ag Repair Shop
- Alliance Tractor LLC - Winner
- AHW LLC - Favorite
- Kuhns Equipment LLC - Favorite
Best Farm Supply Store
- deBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
- Rural King - Favorite
Best Feed Store
- deBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
- Overton’s Daily Feed & Seed - Favorite
- Kitchen Seed Co Inc - Favorite
Best Local Grain Elevator
- Farmers Grain Co of Dorans - Winner
- Total Grain Marketing - Ashmore - Favorite
- The Equity - Favorite
Best Local Outbuilding Provider
- Coach House Garages - Winner
- Lester Building Systems LLC - Favorite
- Sturdi-Built Buildings, LLC - Favorite
Best Place for Metal Fabrication/Machine Shop
- Diligent Hands Metalworking - Winner
- David Bowling - Favorite
- Goble Manufacturing Inc. - Favorite
Best Place to Buy Ag Chemicals
- South Central FS, Inc. - Winner
- Helena Chemical Co - Favorite
Best Propane Provider
- South Central FS (Joe Himes)
Best Seed Dealer
- DeBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
- The Seed Shed - Favorite
- Sullivan Ag Solutions LLC - Favorite
