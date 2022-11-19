 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agriculture

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
  • 0

Best Ag Equipment Sales 

  • Niemeyer Kubota Sales - Winner
  • Alliance Tractor LLC - Favorite
  • AHW LLC - Favorite 

Best Ag Repair Shop

  • Alliance Tractor LLC - Winner
  • AHW LLC - Favorite 
  • Kuhns Equipment LLC - Favorite 

Best Farm Supply Store

  • deBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
  • Rural King - Favorite 

Best Feed Store 

  • deBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
  • Overton’s Daily Feed & Seed - Favorite 
  • Kitchen Seed Co Inc - Favorite 

Best Local Grain Elevator 

  • Farmers Grain Co of Dorans - Winner
  • Total Grain Marketing - Ashmore - Favorite 
  • The Equity - Favorite 

Best Local Outbuilding Provider

  • Coach House Garages - Winner
  • Lester Building Systems LLC - Favorite 
  • Sturdi-Built Buildings, LLC - Favorite 

Best Place for Metal Fabrication/Machine Shop

  • Diligent Hands Metalworking - Winner
  • David Bowling - Favorite 
  • Goble Manufacturing Inc. - Favorite 

Best Place to Buy Ag Chemicals

  • South Central FS, Inc. - Winner
  • Helena Chemical Co - Favorite 

Best Propane Provider

  • South Central FS (Joe Himes)

Best Seed Dealer

  • DeBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
  • The Seed Shed - Favorite 
  • Sullivan Ag Solutions LLC - Favorite 

