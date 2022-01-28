Coles County couple recognized for conservation efforts

GAYS — Committed to relying less on fertilizers and chemicals, Jane and Wesley Orman have created a sustainable farming environment through their continued efforts of improving soil health through natural and restorative practices.

“I don’t think anytime you’re doing things like this you’re focusing on any kind of award, so this came out of the blue,” Wesley said. “I never really knew how farmers are selected so when all of sudden you get a phone call and it says that you’re going to receive one it really catches you off guard.”

The Gays-area residents have been actively adopting and applying conservation practices benefiting water and soil quality and health, as well as wildlife, for some 30 years on their farm that was previously owned by Jane’s father, David Champion.

The two conservationists actually met on the farm in 1980 when Wesley was attending Lake Land College’s agricultural program and found that Champion was one of the few farmers in the area hiring students.

After getting married in 1981, Wesley then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1983 and was stationed for active duty in Washington, D.C., with Jane living on site. For roughly two years, he was assigned as a guard for former President Ronald Reagan during his trips to Camp David and later spent some time as an inactive reserve until coming back to the area in 1991.

Right as they were getting ready for their first year of farming on their own, Wesley was recalled into active duty during the conflict of the Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm.

“Now, luckily, I was only gone for a couple of weeks, the ground war ended and basically I came home but that was when Jane’s dad transitioned the farm to us,” Wesley said.

“The farms just always been a part of our lives and where we wanted to be,” Jane said.

They started off with a herd of 10 cows before buying another farm to expand the operation to implement rotational grazing in 1998, which they continue to do today.

Along with using non-tilling methods, the couple continued to be environmentally mindful in their operations by starting to seed oats in the fall for grazing in place of wheat to accommodate for silage in 2015. In 2018, they ventured into regenerative agriculture.

More specifically, they experimented with a 10-way cover crop mix that included buckwheat, radishes, clovers, oats and peas to seed a few acres and were so happy with the results that they implemented the method on all of the farm grounds in 2019.

“It’s basically a complete nutrient cycle,” Wesley said. “They have nutrients that possibly would not be available to a corn or bean plant normally and then as the animal grazes it, that goes through them and then comes back out as manure onto the ground.”

This year they are planning to experiment with a three-acre pollinator plot that was installed in 2021 to see the biology of that land and the benefits of their conservation practices.

Outside of the farm, Wesley and Jane were previously active in the Coles County Farm Bureau’s young farmer's program and helped with the Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom program while also assisting agriculture classes at Windsor High School.

Wesly is a commissioner on the Coles County Majors Drainage District and the Union Drainage District 1 of Mattoon and Whitley, while Jane is a former 4H leader and foundation member.

Wesley also offers his time as a volunteer speaker with his son Bobby, 37, for the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District’s field days. All their children, including their other son Phillip, 34, and his wife Cindy, Bobby's wife Courtnay and daughter Marylee, 18, make up the majority of the help they receive on the farm.

The two hope to only continue their conservation work to preserve the farm and the land it sits on as it has been in Jane’s family for almost 150 years.

“Were only stewards taking care of what we have right now and we want it there for the next generation,” Jane said. “If we can leave it better than we had it, that means we did our job.”

