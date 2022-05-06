 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IDNR recommends halt to use of bird feeders, bird baths

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has issued updated public recommendations regarding wild birds and the EA H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza currently impacting some wild and domestic bird species.

While HPAI has not been detected in songbird species, IDNR recommends the use of bird feeders and bird baths cease through May 31, or until HPAI infections in the Midwest subside, especially those that waterfowl may visit. During spring, wild birds will have ample food sources while bird feeders are removed.

YARD AND GARDEN: Jumping worms won't spoil upcoming plant sale

Further IDNR recommendations:

• Clean and rinse bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put away or clean weekly if they can’t be moved away from birds.

• Remove any bird seed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife.

• Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.

If five or more deceased wild birds are observed in one location, an IDNR district wildlife biologist should be contacted. 

 

