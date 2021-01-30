Macy receives Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District conservation award

CHARLESTON — Working with the natural world wasn’t something Kenton Macy wanted to do just for his career.

After a professional stint as a biologist, he now spends some of his retirement time with such efforts as removing non-native plant species and using prescribed burns to help natural areas.

The efforts by the longtime volunteer for natural preservation led him to be named the winner of this year’s Conservationist of the Year Award by the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District.

“They’re things I see as needed,” Macy said. “It’s a passion of mine to make the natural world as good as it can be.”

The Soil and Water Conservation District alternates year to year between presenting the award to a farmer who uses conservation practices and someone who helps maintain natural areas.

Macy worked as a biologist for another U.S. Department of Agriculture organization, the Natural Resources Conservation District, until his retirement in 2017.