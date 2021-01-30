Macy receives Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District conservation award

CHARLESTON — Working with the natural world wasn’t something Kenton Macy wanted to do just for his career.
After a professional stint as a biologist, he now spends some of his retirement time with such efforts as removing non-native plant species and using prescribed burns to help natural areas.
The efforts by the longtime volunteer for natural preservation led him to be named the winner of this year’s Conservationist of the Year Award by the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“They’re things I see as needed,” Macy said. “It’s a passion of mine to make the natural world as good as it can be.”
The Soil and Water Conservation District alternates year to year between presenting the award to a farmer who uses conservation practices and someone who helps maintain natural areas.
Macy worked as a biologist for another U.S. Department of Agriculture organization, the Natural Resources Conservation District, until his retirement in 2017.
His retirement has meant he has that much more time to devote to the volunteer efforts in which he’s always taken part.
In announcing the award, SWCD officials said Macy meets the award’s objectives of recognizing an “outstanding conservation” who “exemplifies total resources management.”
The award is based on a variety of efforts including conservation and stewardship and participation in educational programs, and Macy takes part in both, they said.
Macy said he spends much of his volunteer time with the Embarras Volunteer Stewards. The group has weekly workdays from spring to fall removing invasive plant species, planting native species, using burns to preserve prairies and more.
More recently, Macy began working with the Grand Prairie Friends conservation organization that owns Warbler Ridge Conservation Area south of Charleston.
One of the group’s efforts at the natural site is to sponsor a study of its bat population and Macy volunteers as a bat monitor.
He also serves as what he called the “burn boss” for prescribed burns to help native habitat for projects with Pheasants Forever and is also a member of the Charleston Tree Commission.
Macy said he was “baffled” by his being selected for the award, but honored at the same time.
“There are a lot of people doing good work,” he said.
He added that he appreciates the Soil and Water Conservation District’s efforts to recognize people who take the time to help take care of natural areas.
“Everybody has an interest in improving our natural resources,” he said.