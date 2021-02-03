Megan Baker named as Growmark 2021 Illinois Essay Contest winner

TRILLA — Megan Baker of Trilla has been named the Illinois state runner-up of the 2021 Growmark essay contest for FFA members.

The theme of this year’s contest was: “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention.

In her contest entry, Megan said: “I would create a new hybrid crop that is carbon efficient. I would recycle carbon dioxide efficients.” Baker is a student at Neoga High School and a member of the Neoga FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Cody Carman.

As the contest state runner-up, Megan will receive a $125 award from Growmark for all of her hard work and accomplishments.

This is the 28th year for the program, sponsored by the Growmark System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.

