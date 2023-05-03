URBANA — Spending time in nature allows people to take in the world around them. In today's busy world, learning how to hit pause to take lessons from nature and explore the benefits of outdoor activities is vital. The University of Illinois Extension has two webinars to show you how.

The Everyday Environment series explores natural resources topics and provides steps anyone can take to help improve the environment.

Lessons from nature in your home landscape, 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11

When managing a yard or landscape, there are many things to remember, including the best times to plant and fertilize, where best to place plants, and managing a landscape. However, these things, assisted by a few simple ecological concepts, can help with design considerations and make a landscape an oasis for nature and the envy of neighbors. The webinar teaches basic ecological concepts and how best to apply them to landscaping decisions. An understanding of the concepts may even reduce landscape maintenance needs.

Flatwater kayaking, 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8

The slower pace of paddling allows kayakers to see and notice the intricate natural delights of our aquatic ecosystems. The feeling of floating along a peaceful water landscape also relaxes our minds. Flatwater kayaking is becoming an increasingly popular means of outdoor recreation. Attendees will discover the health benefits of nature kayaking, gain an understanding of the dynamics of wetlands, streams, and river systems, and learn essential kayaking tips in getting started.

The live webinars are free, but registration is required. Register at go.illinois.edu/EverydayEnvironment for series sessions. Recordings are available after the session at youtube.com/UIextension.