OVER THE COLES: Beef up your 2023 beef herd management

Avocados can be tricky produce. Their ripeness window is so narrow, that a slew of memes were created to poke fun at the fine art of timing when to eat its creamy green flesh. Entrepreneur Marco Snikkers just released his company's latest produce checker at the Consumer Electronics Show this…
URBANA — Producers can improve herd management by learning latest research on cover crop performance, grazing farms, soil health, and drainage practices during the 2023 Dudley Smith Farm Winter Meeting.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the University of Illinois Extension Christian County Office in Taylorville. Register before Feb. 2 at go.illinois.edu/DSFWinter23. Lunch will be provided.
Evan Schulte, beef producer from Salem, will discuss profitable forage and conservation grazing systems.
Andrew Margenot, University of Illinois crop science assistant professor, will present updated recommendations for phosphorus and potassium tests for Illinois fields. Kristin Greer, U of I crop sciences senior research specialist, will demonstrate new crop rotations for the farm's drainage research.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.
The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.