URBANA — Summertime is the perfect time for adventure, exploration, and education on nature-related topics.

The Everyday Environment series from University of Illinois Extension explores natural resources and provides steps anyone can take to help improve the environment. Upcoming webinars include:

Which Grass is Which? Explore Annual Grasses, 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

While many grasses are perennial and return year after year, other grasses are annual and only live for one year. Many of these annual grasses emerge, grow and flower in the summer, while others grow in the winter and spring. Learn the basics of grass identification to dive into the identification of grasses in Illinois, including both summer and winter annuals.

A Storm is Always Ready, Are You?, 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

Get a head start on National Preparedness Month, held each September, by participating and learning tips for staying safe before, during, and after a storm. Explore generator safety, how to avoid deadly carbon monoxide poisoning, how and when to test smoke alarms, and leave with a checklist to help youth and adults prepare for storms. Presented by Safe Electricity.

New Tools for Healthy Waterways, 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy is a multi-agency partnership that works to keep our waterways and everything healthy downstream. Explore the three new best practices that have recently been added to the list of recommended practices: water and sediment control basins, saturated buffers, and terraces. Finally, hear how farmers and landowners can apply these to help their bottom line and the environment.

The live webinars are free, but registration is required. Register at go.illinois.edu/EverydayEnvironment for series sessions.