 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

OVER THE COLES

OVER THE COLES: Dixon Springs Beef Field Day focuses on costs, water, herd health

  • 0

DIXON SPRINGS — Cattle producers can learn the latest practices for controlling costs, managing water, and improving herd health at the Beef Field Day at University of Illinois' Dixon Springs Agricultural Center.

The field day begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the center near Simpson in Johnson County. Register by July 28 by calling 618-695-2441 or emailing Teresa Steckler, Illinois Extension beef educator, at tsteckle@illinois.edu

June soils are hot and dry across Illinois

The field day is sponsored by Illinois Extension and U of I Department of Animal Sciences. Presentation include:

  • Controlling costs in a beef cow/calf enterprise by Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension beef educator
  • Water as a management tool by Jay Solomon, Illinois Extension natural resources, environment, and energy educator
  • Overcoming herd health challenges by Steckler
  • Research Updates by Dan Shike, U of I animal sciences professor

The program is free, and a complimentary dinner will be provided by the Shawnee Beef Association.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News