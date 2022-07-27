OVER THE COLES: Dixon Springs Beef Field Day focuses on costs, water, herd health

DIXON SPRINGS — Cattle producers can learn the latest practices for controlling costs, managing water, and improving herd health at the Beef Field Day at University of Illinois' Dixon Springs Agricultural Center.
The field day begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the center near Simpson in Johnson County. Register by July 28 by calling 618-695-2441 or emailing Teresa Steckler, Illinois Extension beef educator, at tsteckle@illinois.edu.
The field day is sponsored by Illinois Extension and U of I Department of Animal Sciences. Presentation include:
Controlling costs in a beef cow/calf enterprise by Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension beef educator
Water as a management tool by Jay Solomon, Illinois Extension natural resources, environment, and energy educator
Overcoming herd health challenges by Steckler
Research Updates by Dan Shike, U of I animal sciences professor
The program is free, and a complimentary dinner will be provided by the Shawnee Beef Association.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.