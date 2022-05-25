 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OVER THE COLES: Dudley Smith Farm Field Day highlights regenerative ag practices

URBANA — Transformative changes have helped agriculturalists feed a growing human population more efficiently and effectively than prior generations while advancing stewardship and sustainability of the land, water, and air needed for life.

The world’s population is estimated to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, and by 2030, global water needs will exceed water supplies, according to the United Nations. Weather events, societal pressures, and environmental balances all challenge the way today’s farmers work.

The Dudley Smith Farm Field Day will highlight four key areas of research and application for beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the research farm near Pana. Register at go.illinois.edu/DSFfieldDay22 by Friday, June 24. A free lunch is provided.

Topics include grazing and soil health in cover crops, new technology in agriculture, crop residues and legumes in organic beef cattle grazing, and regenerative grazing expansion in Illinois.

Ed Ballard, farm coordinator, will open the field day. Additional presenters include Andrew Margenot, assistant crop sciences professor; Taylor Berkshire Akers, crop sciences graduate student; Dennis Bowman, University of Illinois Extension digital agriculture specialist; Mallory Krieger, Terra Elossa LLC Pasture Project; Bernie Hand, Fillmore farmer.

If an accommodation is needed in order to participate, contact the Christian County Extension Office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

 

