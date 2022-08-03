OVER THE COLES: Events keep rolling at U of I’s Agronomy and Pumpkin Field Days

URBANA — For 60-odd years, the University of Illinois held a single Agronomy Day at the end of August, inviting farmers and ag industry stakeholders to learn the latest advancements directly from researchers.

The pandemic and other forces inspired a change this year, and today Agronomy Days events stretch across the entire season. In August, two events stand out.

First there's Crop Physiology Field Day featuring yield-boosting advice from crop sciences professor Fred Below’s research group. Citing global benefits such as greater food security and maximizing land use, speakers will focus on ways to help farmers economically and sustainably increase corn and soybean yields.

“With our theme of ‘More Yield? Yes Please,’ you’ll learn ways you can get a bigger serving of yield on your farm,” say event organizers Below and postdoctoral researcher Connor Sible.

The Aug. 4 event runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the Crop Sciences Research and Education Center at 4202 S. First St., Champaign. Attendees should register for the free event at go.illinois.edu/AugAgDaysRegistration to guarantee a spot and a lunch. Certified Crop Advisors will earn 4.5 Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) for attending.

Vegetable, fruit, and organic grain growers won’t want to miss the Specialty Crop Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Sustainable Student Farm. Led by Crop Sciences assistant professor and Illinois Extension specialist Kacie Athey, the field day will feature practical research-based guidance on a variety of topics.

“We’ll cover biological control in high tunnel production, regenerative agriculture practices, information on organic grain production, and pollinators in apples,” Athey says. “Join us and learn more about specialty crop production and our programs at the UIUC Sustainable Student Farm.”

The free event runs 8 a.m. to noon. Participants should register in advance at go.illinois.edu/AugAgDaysRegistration.

These aren’t the only Agronomy Days events in August. Interested farmers should visit the calendar page at agronomyday.cropsciences.illinois.edu/events/ for information on a corn rootworm event Aug. 11 and an Energy Farm tour Aug. 31. September events are also in the works, including a carbon quantification day as well as Miscanthus breeding and harvest days.

More than 80 pumpkin varieties to be featured at Field Day

Commercial pumpkin growers can enhance production practices at the upcoming University of Illinois Extension Pumpkin Field Day. The event begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Eckert’s Orchard near Belleville.

The outdoor event will cover fertility management, variety selection, no-till production, and insect disease and weed management, says Nathan Johanning, Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator.

"This year’s trials include cover crop and weed management trials and a variety trial with over 80 pumpkin varieties, including gourds, jack-o’-lantern, pie-sized, and specialty pumpkins of all shapes and colors, including many new releases just on the market," says Johanning. "It's a unique opportunity to hear from specialists on production related topics, see the trials, and network with other growers and industry vendors.

This program is free and open to anyone interested in commercial pumpkin production, Johanning says. Lunch will be provided, and outdoor program will be held rain or shine. If you will need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please email Johanning, njohann@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.