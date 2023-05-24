URBANA — Whether you are a farmer, producer, or consumer, it is important to stay informed on current and upcoming agricultural practices.

The ag industry is fast-paced and filled with technology pushing efficiency forward. Without these advancements, farmers could not continue to feed the growing world. The challenge remains to do it sustainably.

Dudley Smith Farm is one location where tradition pushes sustainable agriculture practice into the future through hands-on research opportunities.

Look forward to hearing industry updates and application examples on-site at the upcoming Field Day beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, near Pana. A free lunch is provided.

Field Day topics will include:

Factors influencing beef cow nutrition and the cost of beef cow diets.

Developing a grass-fed beef enterprise and direct marketing methods to consumers of grass-fed beef.

What regenerative agriculture really means. Explore practical findings around regenerative ag.

Updates on the drainage and cover crop research at Dudley Smith Farm.

Discuss related crop sciences research findings from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

There is no cost to attend the field day. Advance registration is required for lunch by June 23 at go.illinois.edu/DSFFieldDay23.