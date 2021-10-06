OVER THE COLES: Extension work highlighted in recent Nutrient Loss Reduction report

SPRINGFIELD — The Directors of the Illinois Department of Agriculture and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency are announcing the release of Illinois’ third Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy (NLRS) Biennial Report.

The Report describes the continued progress being made in Illinois, as well as challenges, to reduce nutrient losses from multiple sources to improve water quality in Illinois and downstream to reduce the hypoxic zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 2015 Illinois NLRS established a goal to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in Illinois waterways by 45 percent, with interim reduction goals of 15 percent nitrate-nitrogen and 25 percent total phosphorus by 2025. Implementation of the statewide Strategy is guided by the Illinois EPA, Illinois Department of Agriculture, and University of Illinois Extension with the Policy Working Group and other stakeholder groups and councils.

Like other states, Illinois faced unprecedented challenges, including extreme flooding in 2019, followed by the global pandemic in 2020. Despite these events, partner organizations, working both collaboratively and independently, remained committed to the strategy with the assistance of virtual meetings and continued engagement.

“The report highlights the progress we are making in programs like our cover crop incentive program, Fall Covers for Spring Savings,” said Jerry Costello II, Department of Agriculture director. “This program is creating awareness and encouraging Illinois’ farmers to look at methods that will reduce nutrient loss.”

“The 2021 Biennial Report highlights accomplishments and new efforts from each sector, which were noteworthy given the increase in precipitation events experienced in Illinois and other states within the Mississippi River basin,” said Illinois EPA Director John Kim.

“Work continues by all partners to incorporate additional recommended practices to achieve needed nutrient reductions. We remain committed to the goals established in the 2015 strategy and look forward to continuing our efforts alongside all stakeholders as we address these challenges.”

It has been evident that additional resources, outreach, and land and facility improvements are necessary to meet the strategy’s main object of improved water quality in Illinois. Illinois has seen progress in application of agricultural conservation practices, wastewater treatment plant improvements, and government support at the local/watershed level. That said, shifting climate conditions require the need for continued reductions from all sectors.

During 2019-2020, the agriculture sector reported spending nearly $27 million implementing the strategy outside of traditional government cost-share programs. In addition, the Nutrient Research and Education Council invested $6.9 million for nutrient research and education programs.

During that same period, over 72,000 people attended more than 1,020 outreach events including field days, conferences, or workshops to learn about practices that can be implemented to reduce nutrient loss from farm fields.

Through its Partners for Conservation cost-share program, the Illinois Department of Agriculture assisted farmers by redirecting funds to implement an additional 93,750 acres of cover crops after a historic flooding in 2019.

The Department’s Fall Covers for Spring Savings program also supported 50,000 additional acres of cover crops in 2019. This year’s report shows Illinois farmers are reporting increased knowledge of the Strategy, which resulted in an increase in cover crops, with 1.4 million acres planted, representing a 135 percent increase from 2011. Illinois also saw a significant decrease in phosphorus fertilizer application rates in 2019 with 11.2 million acres of croplands reported as having less applied compared to 2011.

Spending by the point source sector increased significantly from $65.1 million in 2019 to $185.2 million in 2020. Point source sector reductions are largely regulated through Illinois EPA’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program, with 36 percent of major municipal wastewater treatment facilities having permit limits for total phosphorus.

Read the full 2021 Biennial Report at www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/water-quality

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.