OVER THE COLES: Four Seasons Gardening webinars return in 2022

URBANA — The University of Illinois Extension Four Seasons Gardening series will return in 2022 with three monthly webinars starting in January.

Horticulture educators will lead sessions on winter fruit tree pruning, the therapeutic value of nature and adaptive gardening to accommodate age and mobility.

Fruit Tree Pruning: 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19. Pruning fruit trees in late winter is a necessary task to reap the greatest benefit and yield from trees. Horticulture educator Andrew Holsinger will present a variety of pruning techniques for apples and other fruit trees.

Therapeutic Value of Nature: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Are you stressed from having to practice social distancing? Can’t go anywhere? Do anything? Spending time in nature can help soothe and heal. Horticulture educator Mary M. Fischer will present research-based studies to support the healing powers of Nature.

Adaptive Gardening: 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 9. The therapeutic benefits of gardening have been documented since ancient times but there has been a recent upswing in the interest for therapeutic gardening and horticulture. But how can people of different abilities adapt their garden space to suit their needs?

Horticulture educator Chris Enroth discusses best practices for adapting gardens to accommodate age, mobility or other means. Enroth will also share how to help yourself and others enjoy the art of gardening at home or in institutions such as schools, assisted living facilities and others.

The webinars are free, but advance registration is required. Sign up online at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons. After registering, participants will receive an email with access information.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact the educator leading the session. Their contact information is available at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for the requested accommodation.

