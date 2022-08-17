 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OVER THE COLES: Improve your commercial pumpkin production at 2022 Pumpkin Field Day

URBANA — Learn more about commercial pumpkin production including fertility management, variety selection, no-till production and insect disease and weed management.

This year’s trials include cover crop and weed management trials and a variety trial with over 80 pumpkin varieties, including gourds, jack-o’-lantern, pie-sized, and specialty pumpkins of all shapes and colors, including many new releases just on the market. Hear from specialists on production-related topics, see the trials, and network with other growers and industry vendors.

This program is free and open to anyone interested in commercial pumpkin production. Lunch will be provided, and this outdoor program will be hosted rain or shine!

This year's Pumpkin Field Day will be held from 10 a.m-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Eckert’s Orchard in Belleville.

Register by Monday, Aug. 29 at go.illinois.edu/PumpkinFieldDay2022 or by calling the office at 618-939-3434.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please email Nathan Johanning, njohann@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

 

