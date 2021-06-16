OVER THE COLES: Is this the beginning of dicamba herbicide-resistant weeds?

In 2019, University of Tennessee weed scientist Dr. Larry Steckel saw more escape pigweeds in fields where dicamba had been sprayed. Steckel suspected this was the beginning of dicamba resistance development as he had seen earlier with glyphosate.

The picture accompanying this story was taken in Central Illinois two weeks after a post-emergence herbicide tank-mix that included dicamba. I, too, am wondering if I am seeing the beginning of dicamba resistance locally. If that happens, how are we going to control the tall waterhemp and other pigweeds in our corn and soybean rotations?

In Illinois, we currently have tall waterhemp resistant to seven different herbicide sites of action groups – 2, 4, 5, 9, 14, 15, and 27. These affected herbicide groups include the following commonly used herbicides: glyphosate, atrazine, cyanazine, Callisto, Dual, Laudis, 2, 4-D, Impact, Reflex, Outlook, Classic, and the list goes on.

There are no new herbicide modes of action being developed.

What is the answer?

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We are running out of herbicides that will control tall waterhemp and the other pigweeds. If you want to keep having dicamba as an effective herbicide to control pigweeds in Illinois, attack tall waterhemp and the other pigweeds with an integrated weed management program for your farming operation.

What does that look like? It involves using all the weed control methods available to you – cultural, mechanical, and chemical.

Integrated weed management

Plant in a weed-free field. Use mechanical weed control methods. And yes, they do make 24-row cultivators.

Use mechanical weed control methods. And yes, they do make 24-row cultivators. Rotate your herbicides. Do not make more than two consecutive applications of herbicides with the same mode of action. Use herbicide tank mixes with modes of effective action.

Do not make more than two consecutive applications of herbicides with the same mode of action. Use herbicide tank mixes with modes of effective action. Rotate crops. Small grains and forage crops are very effective in reducing pigweed populations.

Small grains and forage crops are very effective in reducing pigweed populations. Clean your equipment when moving from one field to another. Tillage tools and combines carry weed seeds from one field to another

U of I Extension Educator Douglas B Gucker's "Acres of Knowledge" blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/acres-knowledge/

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.