OVER THE COLES: Latest conservation practices will highlight Southern Illinois Conservation Workshop

URBANA — Landowners hoping to gain greater understanding of valuable conservation practices can learn the latest recommendations from experts at the Southern Illinois Conservation Workshop.

The workshop will be held begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Shawnee Community College and run through 3 p.m.

The day's topics include native and invasive woodland plant identification and management, care of tree plantings, land burns, erosion control, bats, and tick research. Included in the program is a panel of landowners who will discuss their experiences converting lawns and agricultural fields into pollinator habitats.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/2021consworkshop. The $20 fee includes a roast beef sandwich lunch and morning coffee.

University of Illinois Extension presenters include Ryan Pankau, Chris Evans, Talon Becker, and Kevin Rohling. In addition, the conference will feature Christina Feng of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Jen Behnken of the Missouri Department of Conservation, Mark Vukovich of Shawnee National Forest, Nick Seaton of River to River Cooperative Weed Management Area, Holly Tuten, Illinois Natural History Survey, and Anne Parmley with the Illinois Extension Master Naturalist program.

If a reasonable accommodation is needed to attend this program, contact Erin Garrett at emedvecz@illinois.edu or 618-524-2270. For more information, call the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center at 618-695-3383 or email Evans at cwevans@illinois.edu.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

