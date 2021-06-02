OVER THE COLES: Lessons from Dudley Smith Farm bring research from field to farmers

URBANA — Put the farm first this summer with research updates and practical information farmers and ranchers can use straight from the fields of Dudley Smith Farm in Central Illinois.

Recognizing the economic challenges facing Illinois agriculture and rural communities, Dudley Smith Jr. gave his 226-acre Christian County farm and an endowment to University of Illinois in 1993. Smith championed adopting agricultural technological advances and continues today with the farm serving as a field research site partially managed by University of Illinois Extension.

For more than 20 years, the farm has hosted bi-annual meetings to update the community on research and provide recommendations. This June, the Dudley Smith Farm Outreach Meeting will feature research updates on soil health and cover crops, using cover crops with annuals, progress toward soil “P” credit, and long-term effects of management practices on nitrogen loss.

The virtual meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, June 16. The meeting is free and open to the public. Register in advance by Friday, June 11 at go.illinois.edu/DSFmeeting.