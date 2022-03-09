OVER THE COLES: Log on for forestry expertise woodland owners can use

URBANA — From managing woodlands so they can support native wildlife to dealing with tree damage and pests, University of Illinois Extension Forestry has the tools woodland owners need.

The nine-part, weekly Forestry Spring Webinar series puts those who manage backyard trees, parks, forests, and woodlands in contact with university researchers, faculty, and staff experts so managers can make the best decision for their property.

The series is free and open to the public and will explore how to improve habitat for wildlife like birds and bats, pests, invasive species, storm damage, and more.

The first session of the series is 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 30. For class descriptions or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/ForestryWebinars2022.

March 30, Pruning hardwood trees for future sawlog and veneer potential;

April 6, Ticks of Illinois: Biology, bite prevention, and management;

April 13, Ecology and identification of common woodland ferns in Illinois;

April 20, Wetland ecology and restoration;

April 27, The effects of forest management on forest-breeding birds;

May 4, History of forest pest outbreaks in North America;

May 11, Trees and storm damage;

May 18, Invasive plants and fire: Increasers, decreasers, and management strategies;

May 25, Bat responses to management in hardwood forests.

The Extension Forestry program provides forestry and natural resources education, technical assistance, programming, and awareness to a diverse audience including an estimated 132,000 private forest landowners who own 3.7 million acres or 82% of all forest land in Illinois. Find more about the program online at extension.illinois.edu/forestry.

