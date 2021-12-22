 Skip to main content
OVER THE COLES

OVER THE COLES: Make a big difference on small farms with winter workshops

URBANA — Every small farm is different. Direct market farmers sending produce to local restaurants have different needs than homesteaders getting started with livestock for the first time.

But small farmers, hobby operations, and backyard growers alike can always trust University of Illinois Extension to have a solution.

The 2022 Small Farms Winter 10-part webinar series starts on Jan. 20 with weekly workshops on emerging topics such as agroforestry and regenerative agriculture to always popular sessions on growing grapes and vermicomposting.

All sessions are at noon on Thursdays from Jan. 20 to March 24. Courses are free and open to the public.

Learn more about the sessions being offered or sign up online at go.illinois.edu/SmFarmsWebinarSeries.

Each week, a new presenter will explore a small farm community topic to help producers adopt research based practices, start growing a new crop, or apply new management techniques to improve production and increase profit. Presenters include Illinois Extension researchers, educators, and specialists, as well as experienced farmers and Illinois agricultural groups.

The series will cover:

  • Jan. 20, Practical Agroforestry for Illinois Small Farms
  • Jan. 27, Regenerative Agriculture: Techniques Toward Sustainable Vegetable Production
  • Feb. 3, Commercial Pumpkin Production
  • Feb. 10, Cottage food updates: 2022 Illinois Home to Market Law
  • Feb. 17, Pawpaws: Producing a Native ‘Tropical’ Fruit
  • Feb. 24, High Tunnel Winter Greens Research from Dixon Springs
  • March 3, An Introduction to Vermicomposting
  • March 10, Mushroom Production
  • March 17, Getting Started with Backyard Swine
  • March 24, Growing Great Grapes

Presentations will be recorded and the video will be sent to registered participants at a later date.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

