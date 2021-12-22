OVER THE COLES: Make a big difference on small farms with winter workshops

URBANA — Every small farm is different. Direct market farmers sending produce to local restaurants have different needs than homesteaders getting started with livestock for the first time.
But small farmers, hobby operations, and backyard growers alike can always trust University of Illinois Extension to have a solution.
The 2022 Small Farms Winter 10-part webinar series starts on Jan. 20 with weekly workshops on emerging topics such as agroforestry and regenerative agriculture to always popular sessions on growing grapes and vermicomposting.
Each week, a new presenter will explore a small farm community topic to help producers adopt research based practices, start growing a new crop, or apply new management techniques to improve production and increase profit. Presenters include Illinois Extension researchers, educators, and specialists, as well as experienced farmers and Illinois agricultural groups.
Jan. 20, Practical Agroforestry for Illinois Small Farms
Jan. 27, Regenerative Agriculture: Techniques Toward Sustainable Vegetable Production
Feb. 3, Commercial Pumpkin Production
Feb. 10, Cottage food updates: 2022 Illinois Home to Market Law
Feb. 17, Pawpaws: Producing a Native ‘Tropical’ Fruit
Feb. 24, High Tunnel Winter Greens Research from Dixon Springs
March 3, An Introduction to Vermicomposting
March 10, Mushroom Production
March 17, Getting Started with Backyard Swine
March 24, Growing Great Grapes
Presentations will be recorded and the video will be sent to registered participants at a later date.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.