OVER THE COLES: Make informed decisions with newest field research updates

URBANA — Winter is a time for the agriculture community to pause and plan for the next growing season. Crop producers, consultants, and industry professionals can get the latest updates on Illinois crop production in person or online at the 2022 Crop Management Conference in January and February.

Make the most informed decisions you can for your farm by getting the latest research updates from University of Illinois crop science experts. Topics include insect management, soil health, herbicide resistance, managing high fertilizer prices, and more.

At least 12 continuing education units are available for Certified Crop Advisors.

Four in-person sessions are being offered around the state. Conferences are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 in Mt. Vernon, Feb. 2 in Macomb, Feb. 8 in Champaign, and Feb. 15 in Sycamore. The cost to attend is $100 and lunch is included.

A new online conference, with additional sessions, is also available from Feb. 1 through March 14. Participants who attend in-person also have access to online sessions and the in-person conferences will be recorded and shared online. The online conference is $50.

Registration opens Dec. 1 at go.illinois.edu/CMC2022.

If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, or for more information, contact Chelsea Harbach at harbach2@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.