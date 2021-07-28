OVER THE COLES: Meatless meat an industry that continues to grow

URBANA — The emergent “meatless meat” industry has sparked interest among consumers, investors, farmers, and meat companies alike.

The question many are asking is, to what extent will meatless meat replace animal meat in the American diet?

This first installment of a six week series will describe the meatless meat industry, its products, and its current position in the U.S. market.

What is meatless meat?

The meatless meat industry produces two categories of products: plant-based meat and lab-grown meat. Both of these products are distinct from alternative meat products such as veggie burgers or tofurkey because they are formulated to look, smell, and taste like animal meat. Their nutritional profiles also are designed to resemble that of meat.

Plant-based meat products, true to their name, are processed using only ingredients derived from plants. Formulations vary by brand – the brand “Impossible Burger” is made mostly of soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, and sunflower oil. It uses soy leghemoglobin, a compound derived from soybean, to imitate meat’s bloodiness and juiciness.

Another brand, “Beyond Meat”, uses a pea-rice-mung bean formula, along with coconut oil, pomegranate juice, and beet juice. Lab-grown meat, meanwhile, is created taking starter cells from an animal biopsy or embryo and cultivating them into myocytes, muscle cells, along with fat and tissue cells. These are then proliferated in a liquid media in a piece of equipment called a bioreactor, and these cells are grown around micro-scaffolding in order to form cuts of meat.

There is also an "animal-free" method which involves creating a piece of animal DNA (using DNA code stored in genome databases) and inserting it into a non-animal host organism. Similarly, the media in which the cells grow typically has been fetal bovine serum, but formulations without animal components are also under development.

State of the industry

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Good Food Institute estimates that meatless meat sales comprise 1.4% of total meat sales in the U.S. The market for these products is valued at $14 billion and Barclays predicted that the market would expand to $140 billion in the next decade, capturing 10% of the globe’s $1.4 trillion meat industry (2019). The consulting firm A.T. Kearney projects that meatless meat will supply 33% of global meat demand in the next 10 years.

The plant-based meat products are currently on the market in the U.S. and Europe and Asia, where they are sold in restaurants and grocery stores. Lab-grown meat is still in its R&D phase and has not yet entered the market in the U.S.

Singapore is the first country to certify commercial sale of the product, with a lab-grown chicken product made by the American company Eat Just. Although currently the plant-based meat industry is more developed than the lab-grown meat industry, lab-grown meat has demonstrated greater capabilities at mimicking a greater variety of meat cuts.

The market for plant-based meat is populated by both start-ups and large meat companies. Of the start-ups, there are three main competitors in the U.S. market.

The first is Beyond Meat, a U.S.-based public company founded in 2009 and valued at $4.8 billion. Beyond Burger currently offers five meatless meat products: Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, and Beyond Beef Crumbles. It also is in the process of developing a chicken product, which it piloted with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Impossible Meat is the second company which sells plant-based meat products. It is a private company founded in 2011, and the company was valued at $777 million as of November 2019. Impossible Meat currently has two products on the market (Impossible Burger and Impossible Sausage) and one product in the R&D phase (Impossible Pork).

The third plant-based meat start-up is The Meatless Farm Company. Based in the U.K., its formula and product offerings are similar to that of Beyond Meat.

Large, established meat companies are also entering the plant-based meat market. Companies such as Tyson, ADM, JBS, Kellogg’s, and Nestlé have developed brands for their plant-based products: Raised and Rooted (Tyson), MorningStar Farms and Ozo (JBS), Marfrig (ADM), Gardein (Conagra Brands), Boca (acquired by Kraft-Heinz), Sweet Earth and Awesome Burger (Nestlé).

For lab-grown meat, the Good Food Institute reports that there are nearly 50 start-ups globally working on cultivated meat products, 19 of which are in the U.S., the rest in 15 other countries.

The largest lab-grown meat company in the U.S. is Memphis Meats, which has raised $180 million from investors. Memphis Meats has successfully grown beef meatballs and cuts of chicken and duck from cell culture.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.