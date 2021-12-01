OVER THE COLES: New edition of cover crop field guide released

URBANA — Cover crops are used to slow erosion, improve soil health, and capture nutrients. From planting to termination, growers face many production decisions.

The Midwest Cover Crops Council, made up of representatives from 12 Midwest states, the province of Ontario, other agricultural stakeholders, and universities, including University of Illinois, is releasing a new edition of the Cover Crops Field Guide.

The pocket-size in-field reference helps growers effectively select, grow, and use cover crops. Topics include cover crop selection, cropping system recommendations, and effects of cover crops.

Updates to the guide include recommendations for cover crop termination in unfavorably wet springs and planting green into cover crops. The cover crop species section of the guide has also been expanded to include white clover, forage brassicas, balansa clover, and several cover crops that are commonly used in a mix.

University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator Nathan Johanning is one of several authors responsible for the revised publication. Johanning serves agricultural needs in southwest Illinois.

The third edition field guide will be available for purchase in early December at a cost $6. Purchases can be made through Purdue’s Education Store at mdc.itap.purdue.edu/

The MCCC will hold a live, one-hour webinar on at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, to outline the updates and answer questions. To register for the webinar or view a recorded version later, go to midwestcovercrops.org. Attendees who pre-register will be eligible to receive a free copy of the new field guide after the webinar. Limited quantities are available.

