OVER THE COLES: Nominate bulls for 2023 IBPT Sale

URBANA — Breeders must nominate bulls by Thursday, Dec. 1 for consideration to the 2023 Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale. The sale will be Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and includes old and young bulls. Young bulls must have calved between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 2022.

New selling format: Videos of bulls will be shown during the live auction instead of running through the sale ring. All bulls will be on display for buyer inspection during the sale. Halter-broke, as well as docile, non-halter broke bulls are eligible. Non-haltered cattle will be screened for disposition prior to the sale.

"The IPT Bull Sale is known for giving bull buyers all necessary information to make positive herd progress," says Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension beef cattle educator and sale manager.

All bulls must have genomic-enhanced EPDs. Breeders can send a blood or hair sample to a breed-approved genetic testing lab. Both low and high density tests area allowed.

"Genomic-enhanced EPDs are more accurate and predictable EPDs," Meteer says. "We are reducing the risk on these bulls. The bulls selling can be trusted more now than ever to sire true to their values.”

Sale order and qualifications are determined by performance in multi-trait economic selection indexes. The sale order is based on the “% Rank” for a maternal and a terminal Dollar Value Index in each breed. The two indexes are included in the sale catalog and include:

Angus: $Combined ($C) which consists of $Beef ($B) and $Maternal ($M)

$Combined ($C) which consists of $Beef ($B) and $Maternal ($M) Simmental: All Purpose Index (API), Terminal Index (TI)

All Purpose Index (API), Terminal Index (TI) Hereford: Baldy Maternal Index (BMI), Certified Hereford: Beef index (CHB)

Calving ease EPD must be in the top 85th percentile.

Genetic conditions: The most up to date policy on genetic recessive traits can be found on the IPT Bull Sale website.

Angus and Simmental bulls must test free or free by pedigree of of AM, NH, CA.

Simmentals must also test free of OS, PHA, and TH.

Hereford bulls must be free of IE and Hypotrichosis.

Health requirements: All breeding soundness exams must be conducted by a veterinarian.

All bulls must test for Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD) using the Persistently Infected (PI) ear notch screening system.

Johne’s testing must occur on the bull’s dam or recipient dam or come from a herd that is Level 1 or higher for the Voluntary Johne’s Certification Program.

All bulls over 24 months, as well as bulls that have been exposed to cows, will be required to test for trich.

Virgin bulls under 24 months of age will need a certificate or written statement endorsed by the bull owner indicating it has not been exposed.

Breeders can sell up to eight bulls; two will not require a nomination fee. Bulls must index above average for their breed at cataloging for any consignors selling more than six bulls. First-time consignors may nominate up to four bulls.

Nomination fee is $100. A high-quality photo is required prior to the sale.

For more information, contact Meteer at 217-430-7030 or email wmeteer2@illinois.edu.