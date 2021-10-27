OVER THE COLES: Orr Beef Research Center Field Day features latest beef cattle research

URBANA — Research from University of Illinois can help producers lower costs and improve the health, breeding, and nutritional needs of their cattle herds.

The latest research in feed, disease, and health management will highlight this year’s Orr Beef Research Center Field Day. The program begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the facility near Perry.

Speakers include Dan Shike and Josh McCann, U of I animal science professors, and Travis Meteer and Teresa Steckler, Illinois Extension commercial ag educators. Meteer serves the Orr Research Center, and Steckler is located at the Dixon Springs Ag Research Center.

Topics include using cover crops in an integrated row crop and beef cattle system, the effects of injectable vitamin E in receiving cattle, least cost rations for beef cows, and the extent and management of anaplasmosis in Illinois beef herds.

The Orr Beef Research Center will be open for tours. Wes Chapple, beef farm manager, will discuss newborn calf health protocols. Producers will view new cattle handling facilities, calving barn, dry-lot pens, and commodity bay feed storage.

Register by contacting Meteer at 217-430-7030 or wmeteer2@illinois.edu. Space is limited. If you need an accommodation to attend, please contact Meteer.

Participants must wear masks and observe social distancing. The event will be held under roof and in open air. Dress for the weather.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.