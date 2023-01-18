OVER THE COLES: Ready your agricultural operation for the changing climate

URBANA — Weather trends are changing. Are you ready for how it will affect your agricultural operation or natural resources area?

The Bi-State Climate monthly webinar series brings together Illinois and Indiana Extension experts to highlight important climate-related topics for Midwestern agriculture.

“Heavy rains, milder winters, and longer growing seasons have been occurring more often, and those trends are expected to continue,” says Duane Friend, University of Illinois Extension state master naturalist and climate specialist. “Speakers will cover how these trends are affecting the agriculture industry and natural resources in Illinois and Indiana.”

The first two sessions will be "Extreme Weather Impacts, Soils, and Integrated Pest Management" at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and "Decision Support Tools and Climate Monitoring for Agriculture" at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Jan. 26 session will explore solutions to mitigate and adapt agriculture to climate change and its impacts, including extreme weather and challenges with integrated pest management. Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford will discuss climate change, its impacts, and the role soil and water conservation can have to improve long-term profit, sustainability, and resilience.

The Feb. 23 presentation will explore free climate and weather monitoring tools and resources that are available through the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. MRCC Director Beth Hall will highlight some key products for agricultural stakeholders to help with planning and risk assessment as well as provide an opportunity to learn more about the climate data and monitoring needs from the community that would benefit planning and yield.

Sign up for either program for free at go.illinois.edu/ClimateWebinar. Each webinar has a one-hour certified crop advisor credit in soil and water management.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, contact Duane Friend, friend@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

