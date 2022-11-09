OVER THE COLES: Rooting for ecosystem services: New U of I project goes underground

URBANA — Decades of corn breeding efforts emphasizing yield have contributed to modern hybrids with shallower and less complex root systems than their predecessors.

Because the breeding and selection of most modern hybrids has taken place in environments with high nutrient concentrations, optimal weed control, and soil moisture conditions, hybrids perform best under high input systems.

With help from a new four-year, $1.5 million grant from USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, a team of researchers at the University of Illinois plans to study overlooked attributes of corn roots.

“Unfortunately, the shallower root systems of many modern hybrids are not ideal under the changing Midwest climate. They also aren’t well suited for rainfed crops grown in diversified or organic operations that seek to tighten nutrient cycles and rely more on soil-derived fertility than added inputs. We are interested in plants that invest resources in the production of efficient roots without compromising yield,” says Carmen Ugarte, research assistant professor in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences at U of I.

The research team, including Ugarte, Michelle Wander, Chloe Wardropper, and Martin Bohn, hail from two departments within the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Their new grant investigates maize roots for organic/regenerative systems and explores ways to manipulate the agroecosystem to optimize carbon storage, resource use efficiency, and productivity. The researchers will work with farmers to learn how they use information about crop and soil conditions to balance management goals.

In addition to optimizing yield, the team will work to develop corn roots that respond to changing soil conditions that are driven by management, like rotation length and diversity. Ideally, they’d like to see root systems that give back to the soil by providing ecosystem services even under different weather scenarios.

The team will use a set of soil and root traits to quantify the ecosystem services provided by organic grain farming systems. This research will be carried out in part at the newly USDA-certified Illinois Organic Trial in the U of I South Farms complex.

Ultimately, the researchers hope to develop corn that performs well in diverse organic systems throughout the Corn Belt. Another goal is to empower farmers to optimize their management while minimizing the environmental footprint of grain production systems, benefiting soil and water, and air resources and farmers’ bottom lines.