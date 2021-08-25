OVER THE COLES: Stay up to date on latest ag practices with online, on-demand CropFlix

URBANA — Farming in Illinois is very different than it was even 50 years ago and so is how row crop producers stay up to date on the latest recommendations.

For more than 100 years, local University of Illinois Extension agriculture experts have worked in person and in the field with farmers across the state. Now that expertise on topics from nutrition and pest management to how changing weather patterns affect crop yield is also available online.

“Last year, we provided a variety of sessions online for the first time in a month-long format and had such great feedback about how convenient it was to have the information available on demand that we wanted to make the updates available year-round,” says Talon Becker, Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator.

CropFlix is streamable content for Certified Crop Advisers, row crop producers, and other agricultural professionals who want to improve their cropping systems and earn continuing education units. These binge-worthy interactive online sessions provide research updates and best management practices for Illinois row crop production.

Courses are available anytime at go.illinois.edu/CropFlix. More than 30 sessions led by University of Illinois agricultural experts are available to be watched on-demand from the comfort of home or from the field.

Sessions vary in cost from free to $10 per available continuing education unit.

Session topics include: Insect Management in Corn and Soybean, Dicamba Observations by Midwest Extension Weed Scientists, Climate Change and Illinois Crop Yields, Hemp Production Strategies and Research Updates, Developing Relationships Between Scientists and Farmers, and more.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Chelsea Harbach at harbach2@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for the requested accommodation.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

