URBANA — Legal risks can be fatal to a farm business and addressing them proactively can keep farms in business. The relief of understanding legal issues can dispel anxiety and help farmers realize their power to control their circumstances.

University of Illinois Extension has partnered with Farm Commons for a four-part quarterly webinar series, “Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms,” featuring topics around legal questions for all Illinois farmers.

Farm Commons is a nonprofit organization that assists farmers in solving business law challenges in a community of support. It was founded by Executive Director Rachel Armstrong, who created the organization’s innovative approach to farm law risk reduction.

There is no cost to register for the series. Each session begins at 7 p.m. and lasts for one hour. Individuals who have farmed for years can learn tips to strengthen their legal confidence in running their farming operation.

The four Legal Training for Illinois Small Farm sessions include:

June 26: Exploring the H-2A Visa Program

The H-2A visa program helps farmers bring citizens of other countries to the United States for seasonal and temporary agricultural work. With a tight labor market, the visa program is experiencing added growth. This session will assist farmers in assessing whether H-2A might address their operation’s labor shortage issues and explore the extensive regulatory obligations associated with application and participation in this program.

Finally, the session will address critical ways producers can guard against worker vulnerability to ensure respect, responsibility, and safety for all. Register at go.illinois.edu/ExploreH2A.

Sept. 18: 5 Steps to Protect Your Farm, Legally Speaking

Are there a few key steps that provide significant impact when it comes to the farm or ranch’s protection from legal risks? Yes, there are. Every farm or ranch, no matter its size, location, or longevity, is in a great position to build resilience. The session will help build knowledge and confidence around essential farm law issues. Register at go.illinois.edu/ProtectYourFarm.

Dec. 18: Land Leasing Basics

Leasing farmland is so commonplace that landowners, farmers, and ranchers may not think twice about the lease itself until things go wrong. Prevent problems by using a strongly worded lease while building a path to a resilient future.

Coverage of leasing basics will help attendees to understand what a lease should include and how to put it in writing. Get started with the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to create a carefully crafted document that works for individual needs, whether you are a landowner, rancher, or farmer. Register at go.illinois.edu/LandLeasingBasics.

March 18: Forming an LLC

Producers are often curious about the details of an LLC, and most farmers choose the LLC as their preferred business structure. The good news is that forming one is quite simple. At the same time, farmers and ranchers need to know a few key details to ensure they get the benefits they expect from this entity.

Join this session for a quick recap of why an LLC is a good risk management tool, learn best practices for implementation, and understand the regular obligations needed to keep the LLC in top legal shape. Farmers who have had an LLC for years can learn a few things about preserving their resilience. Register at go.illinois.edu/FormingAnLLC.