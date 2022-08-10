OVER THE COLES: What do farmers need to know about ecosystem market opportunities?

URBANA — To best serve the ag industry, the Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership, an independent resource for farmers and their advisers on carbon market opportunities, considerations and developments, is asking for input on what aspects of carbon markets remain unclear. By identifying information gaps, the organization can determine barriers keeping agriculturalists from engaging with carbon markets.

"The data will help us develop additional ecosystem market resources and programming to better assist farmers to navigate the evolving landscape of ecosystem market opportunities," says Talon Becker, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator. "The ISAP does not endorse any particular program or company; rather, its goal is to facilitate data sharing among our farmer networks."

Access the survey at go.illinois.edu/EcoMarketSurvey. For more information, contact ISAP at ilsustainableag@gmail.com.

Sustainable Ag Partnership focuses on messaging, outreach, training, and education for farmers and their trusted advisers to bring together and disseminate new information and lessons learned in plain, practical language. Members work collaboratively to amplify the programs of each organization, share resources to gain efficiencies and identify synergies in achieving soil health and nutrient goals.

ISAP’s mission is to create a network to support a systems approach on agriculture lands to improve soil health and reduce nutrient loss.

ISAP’s members include: The Nature Conservancy, American Farmland Trust, Precision Conservation Management, Illinois Corn, Illinois Central College, The Wetlands Initiative, The Zea Mays Foundation, Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association, Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Illinois Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, University of Illinois Extension, Agriculture Drainage Management Coalition, Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Certified Crop Advisers, and Midwest Dairy.