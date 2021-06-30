Ultra-runner logs miles on rural roads across Illinois

CORNELL, Ill. — Cat Delheimer competed in horse riding competitions for more than 20 years. She has no horses right now, but she is creative in finding a way to experience the same joy of riding.

Today she is more likely running on rural Livingston County, roads as she trains for ultra-running events, helping her husband, Joe, in the fields, cheering on their kids at sporting events and occasionally…sitting on a cow.

Cat (Catherine), her daughter, Sophia, and husband Joe and his three children, Brooklyn, Kaylee and Dylan, became a blended family when the couple married two years ago. Cat quickly adjusted to farm life.

Joe is a fifth-generation farmer who works with his parents, raising crops and Holstein steers for beef. He usually gets the steers from Ohio at about three months old and raises then to about 500 pounds when they are ready for finishing.

There was a lot of demand for their freezer beef during the pandemic, and that market option continues, Joe said.

Cat’s roles on the farm include driving a second planter so corn and soybeans can be planted at the same time, driving a combine at harvest and pitching in with the Holstein steers as needed. She helps treat and vaccinate the cattle, and is good at calming them down. She also is an assistant soccer coach.

Originally from Chicago, Cat’s first choice in animals was horses. She loved competing in dressage, cross country and stadium jumping. A photo of her in competition is displayed prominently in their home today.

She has been encouraging Joe to buy some horses for the farm.

“He said he didn’t want any ‘hay burners.’ I told him we would have ‘hay earners,’” said Cat, who is eager to teach riding lessons to help the horses pay their own way.

She missed riding horses so much, one day she just decided to sit on a cow. It didn’t mind. She also trains her balance on wobble boards and with bands to help her in trail running.

She always enjoyed running, but three years ago started increasing her distances. She ran a half marathon and then a marathon. It was just going to be one, she said.

“I told her she wouldn’t stop at just one,” said Joe, who is quick to point out the colorful collection ribbons she has earned.

With her first marathon finished, she kept reading inspiring books about running. Then she ran a 50-mile race. She said her goal in her first 50-mile race was initially to finish. She did better than that, coming in second in her 30 to 39 age group. She finished the race in 12 hours and 21 minutes. Now she is in training mode for a 100 km run on Sept. 11.

The family makes a vacation of some runs, cheering her on. So far, all her races have been in Illinois, but she is considering going West at some point.

Through her research and connections with other runners and through social media groups, including the 6 AM Run group, Delheimer has designed her own training plan with a combination of longer-distance, rest and shorter-distance days.

She has a detailed plan of supplements to take and has the gear she needs, including zero drop (minimal “barefoot”-like) running shoes and a specialized ultra-running vest with easy access to a drinking tube. She says her hydration vest is a “game changer.” She also knows just what protein gels to carry if she needs a boost of energy.

The runner says her diet is “disciplined, and it’s not.” Most meals have a protein, a starch and a vegetable. Since the Delheimers raise their own beef, she has access to healthy protein and adds chicken, fruits and vegetables.

Peanut butter and jam is a favorite lunch, but it is always on healthy grain bread, and there is room in the meal plan for ice cream with the family.

The surroundings near their home in Cornell, Illinois, are ideal for running long distances with the wind resistance and other conditions. They are ideal prep for trail running competitions, which usually take longer and have more obstacles. She prefers them to road races.

She doesn’t mind running in the snow or rain, and would rather be outside even in bad weather than on a treadmill inside, she said.

Once she finishes the 100k run, the next goal may be 100 miles. She hopes to run 1,000 miles this year. She’s at 700.

“I haven’t hit my limit yet,” she said.

