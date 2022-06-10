Use of backyard bird feeders, bird baths may resume

SPRINGFIELD — Wildlife biologists at the The Illinois Department of Natural Resources have announced that bird lovers may resume using backyard feeders and baths.

IDNR originally recommended the use of bird feeders and bird baths be suspended through May 31 in response to the EA H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Illinois.

With the annual spring migration of non-resident waterfowl and other migratory bird species complete, the risk of further disease outbreaks among wild bird populations has been minimized. To date, HPAI has not been detected in songbird species.

IDNR continues to encourage regular cleaning of bird feeders and bird baths. People who keep domestic poultry should remain extra vigilant.

And because HPAI may still occur in resident waterfowl, people should avoid feeding ducks and geese. Even under normal conditions, feeding waterfowl can lead to nuisance problems and, consequently, increase rates of disease transmission in wild bird populations.

IDNR first announced HPAI was detected in wild migratory waterfowl (Canada geese) in Illinois in March 2022.

