Watch now: Central Illinois honey sees steady growth

ARTHUR — The good news is, local honey is easier to find as beekeeping becomes more popular in Central Illinois.

The bad news: Beekeeping is not getting any easier.

“It used to be, if you had bees, you had honey,” said Joe Kauffman, who has been raising bees for decades. “Now, you might have bees and you might have honey.”

One of the main threats are Varroa mites, also known as the “Varroa Destroyer.” These are parasites that attach themselves to bees. If left untreated, they can cause enough disturbance to kill the hive.

They have been in the area for most of the 21st century, said Kauffman, who started beekeeping before the mites reached the area.

Pesticides, and even herbicides, can also threaten beehives, said Michelle Tague, apiary inspector for Region 6 with the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Tague makes trips throughout the region, which stretches from Macon and Piatt counties in the north to Jefferson and Wayne counties in the south. She helps look for signs of Varroa mites and other maladies that might harm bees–and possibly spread to other hives.

“I’m not the bee police,” said Tague. “I’m not here to take bees away.”

Tague actually loves bees, and knows a thing or two about them, too.

“If your bees make it through the winter, don't die, and you're having some production in whatever area you want — whether you're getting more bees or you're harvesting honey or whatever your goal is with your hive — you're doing it correctly,” said Tague.

That’s why Arthur Beekeepers, a local organization, meets on the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Arthur United Methodist Church. The group has around 50 members with about a dozen coming to each meeting.

During their meetings, they take time to swap ideas, solutions, share news, and even come up with ways to practice community service.

“We knew that a lot of our older Amish are fellow beekeepers,” said James Marshall with Arthur Beekeepers, “So, in case they (firefighters) ever have to go to their houses, they’ll have bee suits in the ambulances.”

During its August meeting, members spent time uncapping and collecting honey. "Uncapping" is the process through which honey is freed from the frames.

“The way I sell my honey, they call it raw honey,” John Durbin said. “It’s not heated, it’s not pasteurized, it’s not anything.”

Normally, the honey bought in grocery stores is collected by heating it to 160 degrees, which makes it runnier and easier to collect. However, it’s the raw honey that is growing in popularity.

Mervin Miller suspects honey is in high demand because of it helps with sinus issues.

“Right now with people into organic food and vegan (diets) and all of those sorts of things, I think you see it more,” said Tague.

Raw, local honey can be an allergy remedy. Those who ingest honey consume local pollen in a manageable way, helping the bodies become immune to it.

“I think you'll find, if you ask all of these guys (beekeepers), we all have at least one person who just wants our honey because they have allergies,” said Tague, who also keeps an apiary.

The group raises funds by selling beeswax candles and honey throughout the local area, including the Arthur Strawberry Festival. They will also have a tent at the Arthur cheese festival, too.

