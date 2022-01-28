Watch now: Coles County farmer Todd Easton follows in his grandfather's footsteps

CHARLESTON – Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Todd Easton has spent his life in the agricultural industry — from hanging around the farm as a young child to owning and operating the family businesses today.

“As a kid, it was a lot of fun to be around here and then as you get older, you get to doing things and have a hand in more important stuff,” said Easton, owner and president of Terrydale Farms. “Then I transitioned into helping my grandpa run this about 20 years ago and becoming the guy that I always watched.”

The Seven Hickory-area resident serves as a volunteer firefighter for the Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District and sits on several boards including the Coles County Farm Bureau, the Coles County Farm Bureau Foundation, the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Coles County Fair Association, and as the Seven Hickory Township supervisor.

All of these endeavors have helped earn him the honor of being the Coles County Farm Bureau Outstanding Member of the Year.

Easton said his grandfather, Bill Furry, founded Terrydale Farms in 1950 with a couple of animals and an old Dolliver tractor and turned the business into a success locally while staying active in the community by taking part in the Charleston Rotary Club and Coles County Farm Bureau.

“Maybe I just got the genes, but he also was kind of the example for me with all things he was involved with in the community,” Easton said. “He was about my age when he was a Prairie Farmer Master Farmer, which is big in our business.”

Growing up five miles away from the farm, Easton eventually attended Lake Land College where he received his certification in crop production and learned the basics surrounding the science and technology of producing and using plants by agriculture

Afterward, Easton said his father decided to change career paths leaving him to learn the day-to-day operations and marketing aspects from his grandfather until he decided it was time to retire.

When his grandfather passed away in 2017, everything involving the farm and the responsibilities associated with managing the business was transferred onto Easton.

“I’m still learning every day,” Easton said. “I miss having him around but I have a great crew and we get a lot done in a short amount of time and have fun while doing it.”

Crew members like Harold Marts, who had worked with Easton’s grandfather since the beginning, is a big influence on him and does not hold back when he needs some motivation or advice on handling certain aspects of the farm.

Other members include supervisor and crew leader James Lindsay who handles daily operations and maintenance; vice president and wife Kelly Easton who handles the books and administrative tasks; and the farm cook and mother Teresa Easton who happens to be the “Terry” in Terrydale Farms.

Easton also has started growing hemp cannabidiol (CBD), a compound in cannabis that does not cause a high and is made into dietary supplements or included in personal care products, with farmhand Caleb Hunter who operates an in-home grow service to help medical patients.

Beginning in 2020, Easton partnered with Hunter to create Crop365 which cultivates the CBD hemp operations into various products like soaps, oils, waxes, edibles and smokables. They even have their own store location called Cropshop on 18th Street in Charleston that is slated to open sometime in the spring.

“In the few years I have worked for Terrydale Farms, Todd has taught me many things. His years of knowledge have supported my education of farming and my growth as a farmer,” Hunter said. “His patience and willingness to always mentor and teach me have developed me as a person and business owner, he always pushes me to grow. Without his mentorship, I would have never gotten the opportunities that I have today.”

Educating and informing the public is something Easton has continued to do by hosting events like the Illinois Farm Bureau’s Adopt-a-Legislator program with State Rep. Will Davis and the Nutrient Stewardship Field Day gives people insight to modern-day farming in rural Illinois.

Easton even put what he learned in his high school journalism class to work by writing the weekly Crop Watcher report for Coles County in the Illinois Farm Bureau’s Farmweek newsletter.

“I’m just trying to do my best and make things better and then maybe somebody can pick up where I leave off in the future and continue to do the same,” Easton said. “This is what I was born to do.”

