Watch now: Embarras River Watershed plan update underway to reduce phosphorous runoff
Watch now: Embarras River Watershed plan update underway to reduce phosphorous runoff

Lake Land College Agronomy Instructor and Farm Manager Mark Niemerg returns on May 14 from planting soybeans in one of the fields on campus. The Lake Land Agriculture Division incorporates runoff management into the farming of its fields and into its lessons in the classroom.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Coles County Soil & Water Conservation Resource Conservationist Lauren Spaniol discusses the upcoming update of the Embarras River Watershed Management Plant.

SPRINGFIELD — An update of the Embarras River Watershed Management Plan has begun with the goal of reducing phosphorous runoff into the river and points farther downstream.

Lauren Spaniol, a resource conservationist with the Coles County Soil & Water Conservation District, said a management plan summarizes the overall condition of the watershed and provides a framework to restore and protect water quality.

Spaniol said the Embarras watershed has been identified as a phosphorous priority watershed in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, which means this watershed is one of the state's most critical watersheds in terms of phosphorous loss due to runoff.

"Phosphorous and other nutrients can impair water quality, harm aquatic life and limit recreational opportunities in those rivers, as well as create harmful algae blooms, which has been evident in the Gulf of Mexico, but also closer to home in Illinois and into the Green Lakes," Spaniol said.

The watershed drains into the Embarras River, a tributary of the Wabash River in southeast Illinois. The Coles County district, on behalf of other stakeholders in the Embarras watershed, received an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency grant of approximately $106,000 in January to update the 2011 watershed plan. This funding is a Section 319 of the U.S. Clean Water Act grant.

Spaniol said Northwater Consulting, based in Springfield, is conducting the update with assistance from Coles County and other water conservation districts, the University of Illinois Extension, and Illinois Farm Bureau offices.

"The watershed plan update will take about a year and a half to two years to complete, so we are about six months into it now," Spaniol said.

While the entire Embarras watershed plan will receive a general update, Spaniol said a more specific update will be conducted for two smaller portions. These portions are the Polecat Creek watershed that crosses from eastern Coles County into Edgar County and The Slough watershed that is at the corners of Crawford, Lawrence and Richland counties at the south end of the Embarras watershed.

Spaniol said soil and water conservation districts, municipalities, and other stakeholders in the Embarras watershed will be able to utilize the updated watershed plan to apply for federal Section 319 grants through the IEPA to fund best management and conservation practices to further reduce nutrient loss.

"Having a newly updated watershed plan for your region strengthens applications for funding," Spaniol said.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

