Watch now: Embarras River Watershed plan update underway to reduce phosphorous runoff

SPRINGFIELD — An update of the Embarras River Watershed Management Plan has begun with the goal of reducing phosphorous runoff into the river and points farther downstream.

Lauren Spaniol, a resource conservationist with the Coles County Soil & Water Conservation District, said a management plan summarizes the overall condition of the watershed and provides a framework to restore and protect water quality.

Spaniol said the Embarras watershed has been identified as a phosphorous priority watershed in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, which means this watershed is one of the state's most critical watersheds in terms of phosphorous loss due to runoff.

"Phosphorous and other nutrients can impair water quality, harm aquatic life and limit recreational opportunities in those rivers, as well as create harmful algae blooms, which has been evident in the Gulf of Mexico, but also closer to home in Illinois and into the Green Lakes," Spaniol said.