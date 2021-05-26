Watch now: Inside the battle to stem Central Illinois farm runoff

“At the end of the day it’s all about your return on your investment,” Hines said. “We’re all trying to make the most money per acre that we can and putting an excess of anything on there that you don’t need is generally not wise.”

Hines, however, said the goals will be “very difficult to attain” without mandatory controls.

“We’ve definitely seen improvements,” Hines said. “But whether they’re going to get to the goals is maybe a little bit in doubt.”

Boerngen said she's optimistic about the strategy, and the farming community is "taking the right steps to try to get closer to what those goals look like."

Schaefer agreed, adding that food producers have a "civic and social obligation" to "future generations" to improve water quality and reduce nutrient loss in the soil.

"We're doing that, we're moving closer. Probably not as fast as people think we should, but we're moving toward the goals," Schaefer said. "We have to keep talking about it, and keep it front of people. When you're talking about water quality and social conservation, it's not a fool's errand."

