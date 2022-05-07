Amber Aleshire became a nurse because she loves helping others.

“I enjoy hearing their stories, and I want to be someone they can come to when they need a listening ear,” said Aleshire, 37.

Aleshire has been in the field for almost two years. So far, the biggest hurdle she has faced was finishing nursing school online during the pandemic — a feat that required no small amount of self-discipline.

Now she works with patients at the Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care, in Charleston, and Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Some behaviors that take place in the dementia unit are challenging, she acknowledged. But the best part of the job is learning about patients’ pasts and making them laugh, all while keeping them safe and healthy, Aleshire said.

Her advice to others considering nursing is to understand that it is a tough career and it is only getting tougher.

“I’ll tell them they will have good days and bad days,” she said. “Days they want to quit, but if your heart is in the right spot, you will continue to show up each and every day.”

In her downtime, Aleshire enjoys spending time with friends and family, including her fiancé of 12 years and three children, Mercedez, 18, Ashton, 16, and Ava, 11. She also has two dogs and three bearded dragons.

Aleshire said they enjoy watching TV together and playing board games. Her youngest daughter plays travel softball, so a lot of time is spent at softball fields.

Asked about her guilty pleasure, Aleshire said "just about anything chocolate, ice cream, and cookies."

