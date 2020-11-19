Ameren suspending disconnections

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois is suspending service disconnections for residential customers. The company is implementing the winter shutoff moratorium early because of current and forecast low temperatures and the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

In September, Ameren Illinois had extended the moratorium on disconnections for customers with adverse health conditions (including a household member recovering from COVID-19), customers who are eligible for assistance from the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and customers experiencing hardship caused by COVID-19. The disconnection moratorium is now extended to all residential customers through March 31, 2021.

Ameren suggests that customers experiencing financial challenges take steps to save energy and continue to pay whatever they can afford in order to avoid falling too far behind on their energy bills. Customers who have difficulty paying their bills should call the utility to discuss available options. The company has offered relief measures including repayment plans and bill payment assistance since the pandemic began.

More information on the services and programs that are available to help customers impacted by COVID-19 is available at AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery.

