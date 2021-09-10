An early bolt powers Pittsfield past Auburn 31-24

Pittsfield was on point from the very beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and stayed there at the end in a 31-24 victory over Auburn in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

The Saukees made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Trojans' offensive output in the final period 7-7.

The Saukees' influence showed as they carried a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pittsfield's offense breathed fire to a 24-7 lead over Auburn at halftime.

Pittsfield drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.

