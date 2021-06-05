 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Anniversary

50th anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Karlata (Bjorklund) Sparling

  • 0
Sparling, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Karlata Sparling
{{featured_button_text}}

Sparling — 50th

LEROY — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Karlata (Bjorklund) Sparling of LeRoy, formerly of Mattoon, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 5. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Sparling and Karlata Bjorklund were married June 5, 1971, at Full Gospel Church in Worthington, Minn.

They are parents of Jeremy (Kristie) Sparling of Washington and Aaron (Tina) Sparling of LeRoy. They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Sparling is retired from General Electric.

Mrs. Sparling is retired from Carle Clinic, beginning her career at Link Clinic.

They reside at Jerry and Karlata Sparling, General Delivery, LeRoy, IL 61752.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News