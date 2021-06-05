50th anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Karlata (Bjorklund) Sparling

Sparling — 50th

LEROY — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Karlata (Bjorklund) Sparling of LeRoy, formerly of Mattoon, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 5. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Sparling and Karlata Bjorklund were married June 5, 1971, at Full Gospel Church in Worthington, Minn.

They are parents of Jeremy (Kristie) Sparling of Washington and Aaron (Tina) Sparling of LeRoy. They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Sparling is retired from General Electric.

Mrs. Sparling is retired from Carle Clinic, beginning her career at Link Clinic.

They reside at Jerry and Karlata Sparling, General Delivery, LeRoy, IL 61752.

