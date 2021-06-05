50th anniversary: Tom and Linda Niemeyer

Niemeyer — 50th
HUMBOLDT — Tom and Linda Niemeyer of Humboldt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an outdoor celebration in their honor Saturday, June 12.
Niemeyer and Linda Fleenor were married June 12, 1971 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church by the Rev. William Duey.
They are the parents of Curt (Linze) Niemeyer of Humboldt and Sara (Matt) Smith of Mattoon. They also have four grandchildren.
Mr. Niemeyer has been the owner of Niemeyer Repair Service for over 45 years.
They reside in Humboldt.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
