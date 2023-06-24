Aleshire — 60th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Aleshire of Mattoon will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 4. They are planning a trip to Missouri to celebrate, and will be hosting on open house for family and friends at a later date.

Aleshire and Mary Ruth Salmons were married July 4, 1963, at the Mattoon Free Methodist Church by the Rev. Charles Chestnut.

They are the parents of Brian (Debbie) Aleshire. They also have two grandchildren.

Mr. Aleshire is retired from the city of Mattoon.

Mrs. Aleshire is retired from General Electric.

Together they own and manage a rental business.

They reside at 22 St. Andrews Place, Mattoon, IL 61938.