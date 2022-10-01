Anniversary: Alexander — 50th

Alexander — 50th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Brad and Susan Alexander will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 8.

A private celebration in their honor with friends and family will be held. They also plan to take an Alaskan cruise.

Alexander and Susan Carman were married Oct. 8, 1972, in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Kasey (Jodie) Alexander and Brooke (Eric) Hahn of Mattoon. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Alexander worked at Young Radiator for 13 years. He retired from Kal Kan after working 26 years. After retiring, he worked part time at Lorenz Wholesale for five years. Now he is fully retired and enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, playing pickleball and riding his motorcycle.

Mrs. Alexander worked at G.E. for 10 years. After having her daughter, she became a stay at home mom and homemaker. After both children began attending school, she began working at the Eagles Club with her mother for 22 years. When her grandchildren were born, she retired from Eagles and took care of her grandchildren full time.

Cards may be sent to them at 3400 Chestnut, Mattoon, IL 61938.