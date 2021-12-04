 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Anniversary

Anniversary: Armstrong — 50th

  • 0
Armstrong, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. David and Kathy Armstrong

Armstrong — 50th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. David and Kathy Armstrong will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 19. Family and friends enjoyed a wedding anniversary vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama last summer.

Armstrong and Kathy Walden were married Dec. 19, 1971 at the First Christian Church in Charleston.

They are the parents of Kim (Shad) Ferguson and Jason (Shannon) Armstrong (Shannon), all of Charleston. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Armstrong is retired from Dow Chemical (formally Celotex).

Mrs. Armstrong is a retired paraprofessional with CUSD1.

They reside at 1816 Van Buren, Charleston, IL 61920.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News