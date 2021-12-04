Anniversary: Armstrong — 50th

Armstrong — 50th
CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. David and Kathy Armstrong will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 19. Family and friends enjoyed a wedding anniversary vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama last summer.
Armstrong and Kathy Walden were married Dec. 19, 1971 at the First Christian Church in Charleston.
They are the parents of Kim (Shad) Ferguson and Jason (Shannon) Armstrong (Shannon), all of Charleston. They also have four grandchildren.
Mr. Armstrong is retired from Dow Chemical (formally Celotex).
Mrs. Armstrong is a retired paraprofessional with CUSD1.
They reside at 1816 Van Buren, Charleston, IL 61920.